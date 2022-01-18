Windsor police recover stolen vehicle, arrest suspect

One suspect is in custody but Windsor police are asking for help to identify any other possible suspects involved in a stolen vehicle case.

Between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, police say a 2012 silver Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the 2900 block of Dominion Boulevard.

It was reported the vehicle was left running to warm up when it was taken.

On Jan. 17, an officer from the Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit, was on general patrol in the area of Pillette Road and Arthur Road when the stolen vehicle was spotted parked in the area.

Police say a suspect was located in possession of the vehicle and arrested without incident.

A 51-year-old Windsor man has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

As part of the investigation, investigators from the Property Crimes Unit are seeking any further information that may assist in identifying the suspect or suspects involved with the theft of the vehicle.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area of the theft are asked to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Property Crime Unit (Auto Theft) at 519-255-6700 ext. 4307, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.