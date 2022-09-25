Windsor Police recruiting for both uniform and civilian positions

Windsor Police will be holding an upcoming information session on recruitment, as they're looking to add locals to their team.

Police are asking anyone with questions about becoming a police officer, or who wants to know about their civilian positions, to bring their questions to the session on Monday, October 3.

It's being held at the Filipino Community Centre, and Vice-President Eddy Chu says it's a collaboration between them and the police.

"They are trying to recruit people from the community at large, this is not just limited to the Filipino community, because Windsor Police are looking for diverse candidates that reflect the demographics of the community," he said.

Chu says their hall can accommodate about 100 people, so they're trying to fill it up for the session.

Members of the police force's community outreach group will be present and doing a presentation, where he says they'll be answering questions around things like what sort of education is needed to become an officer.

"From what I understand this is not only limited to uniform officers, they also have civilian positions in there. Such as in the IT sector, the clerical sector and in the public relations sector, you know."

Chu says it was important for the centre to step up and partner with police.

"The centre is to help Filipino people to settle, find meaningful employment here in the city," he continued. "To settle and help them grow, so that's why we're doing this and we have all kinds of other programs as well."

The Filipino Community Centre is located at 935 Northwood Street, and the session gets underway at 6 p.m.