Windsor police release photo of an arson suspect they hope to identify

The Windsor Police Arson Unit has released another photo and more information on a female suspect they're hoping to identify as they investigate a fire late last month.

Arson investigators recently received more information from the public and obtained additional video footage of the suspect.

From a surveillance video footage, the suspect could be seen pulling a personal shopping cart with wheels and what appeared to be a red cycling box on top of the cart.

The suspect is described as female, white, wearing a grey baseball hat with black rim, black spring jacket, grey pants, black sandals, carrying several bags and a black backpack.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit is trying to identify a female suspect as they investigate a fire in the early morning hours of Sept. 30 at a residential building located in the 700 block of Windsor Avenue. Oct. 20, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

Investigators are requesting anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for any further evidence.

The fire took place in the early morning hours of Sept. 30 at a residential building located in the 700 block of Windsor Avenue.

No injuries were reported but damage was estimated at $125,000.

An investigation later determined the fire was suspicious and an arson investigation was launched.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police - Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-84(TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

