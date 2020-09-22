Windsor Police Release Photos of Bank Robbery Suspect

Windsor Police Service has released photos of a suspect wanted in a downtown bank robbery.

Patrol officers were called to a bank in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man entered the bank and presented a note to an employee claiming he had a weapon and demanded cash.

Investigators say the man received an undisclosed quantity of cash and fled the scene.

No weapon was seen during the robbery and no one was injured, according to police.

The man appeared to be in his 30's with fair skin and is possibly of Asian descent.

Police say he's around 5'4" tall with a chubby build weighting approximately 160 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

A photo of the suspect can be found at AM800 CKLW dot com.