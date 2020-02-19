Windsor Police Release Photos of Robbery Suspect



WINDSOR — Windsor police have now released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted for a pharmacy robbery.

On Thursday, February 13th, police were called to the store on Wyandotte St. near Pillette Road after a man walked in, armed with a knife.

He demanded staff put drugs into a black duffle bag.

Through the investigation, surveillance photos of the suspect have been obtained.

The suspect is a white man with a deep voice, approximately 5'6, approximately 130-140, slender build, wearing a dark coloured jacket, dark pants, dark toque with hoodie pulled up, dark sunglasses, dark gloves, and a dark bandanna covering his face.

He is considered armed and dangerous.