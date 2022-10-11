Windsor police release sketch of alleged sexual assault suspect

The Windsor Police Service’s Major Crime Unit has released a sketch of a suspect allegedly involved in a sexual assault this past summer.

Around 10:15 p.m. on July 26, police say a young female was walking north on Bridge Avenue when she was approached by the suspect, who was driving a silver or grey four-door sedan.

The victim entered the vehicle, which then traveled on Bridge Avenue, west on University West, and circled the area bordered by University Avenue West, Rankin Avenue, Wyandotte Street West, and Randolph Avenue.

At 10:20 p.m., the suspect stopped the vehicle in a parking lot, located at the corner of Rankin Avenue and University Avenue West, and sexually assaulted the victim. At 10:30 p.m., the victim exited the vehicle, which was last seen travelling south on Bridge toward Wyandotte Street.

With the assistance of an Ontario Provincial Police Forensic Sketch artist, a composite sketch of the suspect has been completed.

The male suspect is described as Arabic, 20 to 30 years old, 5'5" to 5'6" tall, with straight black hair slicked back that was medium length at the front and long in the back, and a thin beard. He spoke with an Arabic accent.

The suspect vehicle pictured is possibly a 2015-2020 Honda Civic 4-door sedan, silver or grey in colour, with a moonroof.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit is trying to locate a vehicle (pictured) as part of a sexual assault investigation. The suspect vehicle is possibly a 2015-2020 Honda Civic sedan, silver or grey in colour with a moonroof. July 28, 2022 (Image courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.