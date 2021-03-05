Windsor Police Release Surveillance Image of Attempted Murder Suspect

Windsor Police Service (WPS) has released surveillance images of a man wanted for attempted murder.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Downing Street around 7a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found a vehicle with damage from what's believed to be a shotgun bullet.

Police say two suspects drove up and fired shots at the victim's vehicle but the driver wasn't hurt.

The suspect vehicle has been seized and a 21-year-old Windsor man was arrested on Sunday, but investigators are still looking for 20-year-old Robert Labrecque of Windsor.

Labrecque is described as white, approximately 5'5", 130 lbs., with a slender build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police say anyone who spots Labrecque should not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately as he's considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.