Windsor Police Release Suspect Vehicle in Arson Investigation

Police have identified a suspect vehicle in a west-Windsor arson investigation.

Windsor Police Service was called to the scene of a house fire in the 900 block of Bridge Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, the Arson Unit took over the investigation after the fire was deemed suspicious.

Police have identified a truck suspected to be involved in the incident Monday afternoon.

Investigators say an older model GMC or Chevy pick-up truck was captured on surveillance cameras driving southbound on Bridge Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police say it's a light-coloured two-door pick-up that may have a missing tailgate.

They're asking residents in the area to check cameras for footage near the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.