Windsor Police remind the public to be responsible this St. Patrick's Day

Windsor Police are reminding the public to be responsible this St. Patrick's Day, but to also have fun.

St. Patrick's Day is on Friday, and police will be conducting a R.I.D.E. program to ensure that those partying are doing it safely.

There will be an increase in Traffic Enforcement officers, as well as an increase in foot patrol officers in the downtown core for Friday and Saturday night.

Constable Bianca Jackson says those who are drinking need to be doing so safely.

"Our Traffic Enforcement Unit will be out throughout the day and the evening hours. And definitely enforcing and making sure that people are enjoying the day safely. And making sure that if you are going to be drinking this St. Patrick's Day that you will be doing so safely. Make sure that you get a ride home or to wherever your destination will be."

She says there is still plenty of time to set up a designated driver for the night.

"We want everybody to enjoy the day, it's only unfair if somebody doesn't enjoy because of somebody else's very, very poor decision. So, we encourage people to please make sure you plan ahead," she says. "You have more than enough time to set up a designated driver, and making sure that your plans include a safe ride home."

Constable Jackson adds that there will be an increase in officers on Saturday as well.

"As always, our city Centre Patrol Officers are downtown and our patrol officers will be setting up on Friday evening, as well as Saturday night for anticipating a good turnout for the evening, and that everybody enjoys safely."

Patrons may be eager to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year as there are no longer any COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Police are reminding those going out to drink responsibly and to ensure that everyone has a safe ride to and from party locations.

-with files from AM800's Kathie McMann