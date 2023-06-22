Windsor Police remind the public to prepare for the Ford Fireworks

The Windsor Police Service is reminding those looking to attend the Ford Fireworks to prepare for the evening.

The Ford International Fireworks show is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 26, at 10:06 p.m.

Cst. Bianca Jackson, with the Windsor Police Service says they ask that families of little ones take a picture of your child in the clothes they will be wearing that night before leaving the house.

"We always hope that everybody stays together, but in the chance that a little one does run off or get lost, we want to have an updated photo of what they are wearing and exactly what they look like because it then aids us in finding them a lot quicker."

Those attending the fireworks are also encouraged to walk, bike, or take the bus downtown as there will be several road closures.

Roads that will be closed will be blocked as of 6 p.m. Monday evening. Some major road closures include Riverside Drive from the Ambassador Bridge to Devonshire, Ouellette Avenue and McDougall Street starting at Wyandotte Street, as well as many side roads.

Road closure map for the Ford Fireworks. June 21, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Police Twitter)

The Windsor Bicycling Committee is offering free bike parking at Charles Park Square beginning at 6 p.m.

Transit Windsor will also offer free shuttle bus service for the evening. Shuttles will leave Devonshire Mall beginning at 6 p.m. from Sydney Avenue. The last shuttle will return to the mall from McDougall south of Wyandotte where riders will have to walk from immediately following the fireworks until midnight.

Cst. Jackson says police strongly encourage you to take advantage of the free bike parking or free Transit Windsor service downtown, but she says if do end up driving to be mindful of parking.

"You need to look out for the bags that will be over the meters that will say no parking. If you are in an area like that, please be aware that your car may be towed. Just make sure you look around for any signage that tells you there' s no parking in that area."

She says police are putting out the reminder that there's no drinking allowed in public.



"As for being on the street, no alcohol is permitted. Again we will have officers walking, biking and some even in plain clothes that you won't even know are officers. So please we ask everybody just to abide by the rules for the time being and everybody can have a fun and safe evening."

More information on the event can be found by clicking here.

-With files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides