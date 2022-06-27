Windsor police reminding residents to be patient during fireworks night

Windsor police are reminding residents to be safe and patient while travelling downtown during the Ford Fireworks along the Detroit River.

With big crowds expected, police are encouraging residents to walk, bike or take the shuttle bus as many roads will be closed.

Police have put out a detailed map showing many areas that will be restricted starting at 6 p.m.

Restricted areas include Riverside Drive, Ouellette Avenue, Park Street and McDougall Street.

Constable Bianca Jackson says residents should plan ahead.

"Make sure you know what roads are closed and have everything you need," says Jackson. "We suggest you walk, bike or take a shuttle downtown, it just makes things a lot easier with less congestion for everybody."

She says it's important for residents to be patient.

"There is going to be a lot of children, pedestrians walking, lots of bikes and scooters," she says. "It's going to be a really congested area so we want to make sure everybody arrives down there safe as well as get home safe."

Police are also reminding residents to keep a close eye on their children due to high levels of congestion during the event.

The fireworks begin at 10:06 p.m. on Monday, June 27.