Windsor Police Reminding Residents to Party Safely

The Windsor Police Service is urging residents to be safe this New Year's Eve.

Sergeant Steve Betteridge says there's nothing wrong with celebrating, but if you're consuming alcohol or cannabis you should never get behind the wheel of a car up any circumstance.

He says make sure you've got a plan in place before the night begins.

"Tied in with celebrating with adults, quite often, is consumption of alcohol or drugs," says Betteridge. "If you're planning on doing that, plan ahead. Do not get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle. Plan in advance how you're going to safely get home and stick to that plan."

He says the roads will likely be busy, so take you're time if you're out and about.

"With the number of special events planned in and around the city, patience. Be aware of where you're heading, where you're going to park and leave enough time for that. You don't like to see people lose their patience and get angry. That's when people can, at times, make a poor decision."

According to Betteridge, extra officers will be on the streets to make sure everyone is behaving.

"We always make sure that we have an appropriate number of officers to be able to handle any situation that may arise. It is busy and that is because you have a number of people celebrating. Celebrating is a fantastic thing that we back 100%, but you have to celebrate responsibly."

If you think you've spotted an impaired driver, Betteridge says don't hesitate to call 9-1-1 to report them.