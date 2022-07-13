Windsor Police's Amherstburg detachment investigating suspicious person

The Windsor Police Service's Amherstburg Detachment is looking into a report of a suspicious person.

They're seeking any information that could help identify the vehicle or subject involved.

According to police, on Monday, July 11 officers responded to a report that a young female youth was being intentionally followed by an adult man between 4:40 pm and 5:00 pm.

Police say the incident happened in the area of Richmond Street near Sandwich Street, where the youth noticed she was being followed by a vehicle driving at a slow rate of speed.

The vehicle was then seen turning off on a side street in the area, with police saying could possibly be Wolfe Street.

It was reported the man then exited the vehicle and began following the youth on foot, before she eventually fled the area and lost sight of him.

He's described as white, in his 40's, tall, very thin, with buzzed grey hair, wearing prescription glasses, no facial hair, and wearing a burgundy shirt and blue shorts.

The vehicle is described as an older model blue Chevy Silverado pick-up truck, with black rims and a lot of rust on the body.

The Criminal Investigations Unit is actively investigating this incident and asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

Investigators are asking that anyone within at least a one kilometer radius of the incident please check their footage, as police say it's unknown where the man may have been driving prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-736-2252 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.