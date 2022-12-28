Windsor police's chief aiming for improved community partnerships in 2023

Windsor's new police chief wants to improve partnerships and communication within neighbourhoods across the city in 2023.

Jason Bellaire, who was named Windsor's new police chief on Nov. 29, wants to position people inside the service to make sure they are responding to the communities needs in terms of crime suppression, part of an overall goal to update the structure of the organization.

Bellaire says they want to make sure they have the right people in place at the Windsor Police Service inside the different neighbourhoods.

"To ensure that they can facilitate an organizing and mobilizing of communities to address their issues," he says. "Every issue can not be solved by the police alone, we take full responsibility for our obligations to respond to crime and disorder, but we also know it takes collaboration with our community partners."

Bellaire says it takes collaboration with community partners to work together at these tables and to put together comprehensive solutions.

"To encourage other community partners to change how they do business or do more inside their lane. We want to be successful at this, we want people to feel safe in our city, we want them to feel safe in their neighbourhood," he says.

Windsor police headquarters (AM800 file photo)

As part of the work to assess and update the structure within in the Windsor Police Service, Bellaire says they've stood up an internal committee that is looking at the organization.

"Structuring our organization in a way that meets community needs in terms of crime. We're also looking at bolstering efforts to entrench ourselves even further in different neighbourhoods where we can build trust with people who live and work there. Then we can engage our community members outside of that context of just responding to crime," he adds.

Bellaire, a 27-year veteran of the service, had been serving as acting chief since April 1 following the resignation of Chief Pam Mizzuno.

His appointment as chief is for a 5-year term that took effect on Dec. 1, 2022.