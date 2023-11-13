Windsor police say letters about cyber incident at Caesars Entertainment are legitimate

The Windsor Police Service has issued a statement after receiving a number of inquiries from residents receiving letters from IDX, on behalf of Caesars Entertainment, regarding a cyber incident.

Police say these letters are legitimate and include information about the incident and a dedicated phone number to address questions.

Windsor police are not involved in this investigation.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the cyber cyber incident from September included some of Caesars Windsor guests.

Bloomberg News reported that Caesars Entertainment was hit by a cyber attack in September.

The company disclosed the hack in a regulatory filing.

The attackers stole data including driver’s license and social security numbers from Caesars loyalty members, the company said in the filing.

