Windsor Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspect

Windsor Police Service is looking for a robbery suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, officers were called to a business in the 3000 block of Dougall Avenue around 12 p.m. on April 14 for a report of a man with a firearm.

Police say the Major Crimes Unit was able to identify a suspect and locate him at a residence in the 2900 block of Dougall Avenue using video surveillance.

According to police, the man fled the home in a red Honda CRV. Police then executed a search warrant at the home and say they collected evidence of, "value."

Major Crimes says the vehicle was located in another jurisdiction, but the firearm has not been recovered.



Police are looking for 19-year-old Chad Coupe of London, Ont.

He's described as a white male, approximately 6' tall, weighing approximately 145 lbs, with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.



Coupe is also known to frequent Chatham, Ont., London, Ont. and Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont. and is considered armed and dangerous.



He's wanted on several charges including: robbery with an offensive weapon, possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of weapons dangerous to the public, and failing to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) sentence.

If spotted, police say not to approach the suspect and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stopper anonymously.