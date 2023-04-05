Windsor Police search for bank fraud suspects

Windsor Police are looking for two suspects wanted in a bank fraud investigation.

On March 17, police say two people entered a bank on Tecumseh Road East and used fraudulent documentation to withdraw $9,000 from someone else's account, then visited another financial institution on Wyandotte Street East and attempted to illegally obtain $6,000 from a second person's account.

Police say when an employee became suspicious, the pair fled.

The suspects have been identified as John Cribb, 47, and Tara Nicholls, 49, who may be in the Scarborough area.