Windsor Police Search for Criminal Harassment Suspect

Windsor Police Service is seeking the public's help identifying a suspect in a criminal harassment investigation.

The Major Crimes Branch released surveillance images of a man who initially approached a girl in the 1100 block of California Avenue in late August.

According to police, the girl reported a concerning interaction with the man where she felt targeted as he spoke as though he had seen her in the past. Investigators say the man also provided the girl with some hand drawn pictures that resembled her.

Police say the man is between 40 and 50 years old and stands around 6' tall with a slender build and sunken cheeks and silver or grey hair. He was walking a dog at the time of the interaction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.