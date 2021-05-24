Windsor Police Search for Robbery Suspect

Windsor Police Service is looking to the public for help identifying a robbery suspect.

According to police, officers were called to a store in the 5000 block of Tecumseh Road East around 12:30 p.m. on May 16.

Police say a man "forcefully grabbed a tablet computer from a shopkeeper and fled on foot."

The man was last seen heading eastbound on Tecumseh Road East, according to police.

He's described as 5'6" tall, weighing approximately 150 lbs. with a distinct tattoo on his left hand with a wedding ring.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with sunglasses on the bill, a grey Air Jordan zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, black and white running shoes and a black and white facemask.

The Major Crimes Branch is asking business owners and residents near the 5000 block of Tecumseh Road East to check surveillance footage for potential evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.