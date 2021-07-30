Windsor Police Search for Sexual Assault Suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after an alleged sexual assault in downtown Windsor, Ont..

According to police, a woman was walking in the 1300 block of Windsor Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. on June 29.

The victim tells Windsor Police Service that a white car approached her and the man driving initiated a conversation before allegedly sexually assaulting her.

Police say there was another man in the car at the time of the assault.

The driver is of Middle Eastern decent between 30 to 40 years old, standing 6' tall with short dark hair and a scruffy face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.