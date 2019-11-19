Windsor Police Search for Stabbing Suspect

Windsor police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing over the weekend.

Police were called Sunday, November 17th at 12:30pm to the 1400 block of Ouellette Avenue, near Shepherd, and found a man who had been stabbed and robbed of some jewelry.

The suspect fled on foot southbound and then eastbound on Dufferin Place before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man, wearing a black winter coat with fur around the hood, a dark shirt, dark pants and black shoes with white soles.

Police have not been able to locate the weapon.