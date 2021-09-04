Windsor police search for stolen truck and dog

Windsor police are looking to the public for help locating a stolen truck and dog.

Police say it happened in the 4800 block of Wyandotte Street East around at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators are looking for a black 2014 GMC Sierra pick-up truck with tinted windows.

Police say the truck has decals on the back window including baby Groot, a Simpson's character with the caption "I'm essential" and a stick figure holding the word "IT."

A one-year-old bullmastiff named Buster was in the truck when it was stolen and is still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.