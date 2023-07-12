Windsor Police search for suspect following theft

Windsor Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect following a theft.

Police say the suspect recently broke into a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Pratt Place and stole a woman's purse.

The suspect was seen on video at numerous stores making purchases using credit cards stolen from the purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

Or you can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.