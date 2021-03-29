Windsor Police Search for Suspect in Firearms Investigation

Police have released more information on a firearms investigation stemming from a road-rage incident over the weekend.

As heard on AM800 News, Windsor Police Service was called to the intersection of Howard Avenue and Tecumseh Road Friday just before midnight.

According to police, the incident started on Howard Avenue near Grand Marias Road around 10 p.m. Investigators say the victim was driving northbound when a vehicle began "driving erratically", causing the victim to take "defensive maneuvers to avoid a collision."

The man driving the suspect vehicle then pointed what is believed to be a firearm at the victim on Howard Avenue near the intersection of Tecumseh Road and again near Shepherd Street.

Police are looking for a red four-door-sedan — possibly a Nissan Altima — with tinted windows.

The man is 20 to 30 years old with brown skin, short dark hair. Police say the man is around 5'-11" and 200 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black coat and light coloured khakis.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured it on surveillance footage is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.