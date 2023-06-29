Windsor Police search for suspect who set car on fire
Windsor Police are looking for a man after a car was deliberately set on fire.
On Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Stanley Street for a report of a vehicle fire.
Through investigation, officers learned that a verbal altercation between two men escalated, leading to one of the men intentionally setting a fire to the victim's car.
The suspect then fled the scene prior to police arriving.
Officials say there were no physical injuries.
The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Joseph Lamphier. He is currently wanted for arson causing property damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.