Windsor Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Windsor Police need help with locating a missing teenager.

Police have posted to social media that they are searching for 14-year-old Kiery Kennelly.

She was last seen on September 4 in the 600 block of Goyeau Street.

Kennelly is described as a white female, 5'5'', approximately 125 lbs, with dark hair and brown eyes.

She is known to frequent the downtown and Glengarry areas and police are concerned for her health and wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police.