Windsor Police searching for missing 19-year-old 

Windsor Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person.

Police posted to social media that they are trying to locate 19-year-old Gabrielle Marie Vinall.

She has not been seen or heard from since January 5.

She is described as 5'7'' tall, thin build, hazel eyes with reddish-brown hair.

If you see her, or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police immediately at 519-258-6111.

