Windsor Police searching for missing 19-year-old 


Windsor Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person. 

Police posted to social media that they are trying to locate 19-year-old Gabrielle Marie Vinall. 

She has not been seen or heard from since January 5. 

She is described as 5'7'' tall, thin build, hazel eyes with reddish-brown hair.

If you see her, or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police immediately at 519-258-6111.

Windsor Police are trying to locate 19-year-old Gabrielle Marie Vinall who went missing on January 5, 2023. Jan. 18, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Police Twitter)

