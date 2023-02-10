iHeartRadio
Windsor Police searching for missing 80-year-old man


Windsor Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person. 

Police are searching for 80-year-old Ian Macdonald. 

He was last seen leaving his home in the 1700 block of Factoria Road on February 3. 

At that time he was wearing a bright yellow/green coat, jeans, black shoes, and gloves. 

He was also pulling a black cart. 

If you see him, please call police. 

Windsor Police is searching for missing 80-year-old, Ian Macdonald. He was last seen wearing a bright yellow/green coat, jeans, black shoes, and gloves. Feb. 10, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Police Twitter)

