Windsor Police searching for missing 80-year-old man

Windsor Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person.

Police are searching for 80-year-old Ian Macdonald.

He was last seen leaving his home in the 1700 block of Factoria Road on February 3.

At that time he was wearing a bright yellow/green coat, jeans, black shoes, and gloves.

He was also pulling a black cart.

If you see him, please call police.

