Windsor Police searching for suspect after downtown stabbing

The Windsor Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a stabbing downtown.

On December 14, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of McDougall Avenue.

Officers found a 37-year-old female with injuries consistent with being stabbed.

The victim told officers that an unknown woman with a knife approached her in front of her home.

The suspect chased the victim into her house, where she was subsequently stabbed.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction and the victim was sent to hospital and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white female, heavy set with blond hair.

Investigators ask people in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage from the hours of 11 p.m. on December 13 to 1 a.m. on December 14, in the corridor of University Ave. E. and McDougall St. and University St. E. and Glengarry Ave. for any evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.