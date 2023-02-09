Windsor Police searching for suspect wanted in connection to downtown stabbing

The Windsor Police Service is looking for a 38-year-old suspect in connection to a stabbing near downtown.

On February 9, just before noon, officers responded to an assault call in the 700 block of Brant Street.

Through investigation, they determined that a 51-year-old man victim had been stabbed in a targeted incident. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have since identified the suspect as David Nelson.

Nelson is a white male, approximately 5’7” and 180lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone who lives in the immediate area of the incident to check their security cameras or dashcams for evidence related to the case.

Anyone with surveillance footage or information on Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.