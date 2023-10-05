Windsor police searching for three suspects after downtown robbery

The Windsor Police Service's Major Crimes Unit is on the case after a robbery downtown early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Wyandotte Street E and Goyeau Street for a report of a robbery and when officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a head injury.

Police say three unknown men allegedly punched the victim in the head, causing him to fall to the ground, and then taking the victims phone and wallet before fleeing the scene.

The suspects were last seen fleeing south in the alley between Wyandotte Street E and Goyeau Street

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police descsribes the suspects as:

Suspect 1 is described as a black male, approximately 20-25 years old, 5’6 tall, with afro-style hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a black hat, black sweater, black jogging pants, and a black visor.

Suspect 2 is described as a black male, approximately 20-25 years old, and 5’6 tall. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey sweater and grey jogging pants.

Suspect 3 is described as a black male, approximately 20-25 years old, 5’6 tall, with afro-style hair.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspects is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.