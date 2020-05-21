Windsor Police Searching for Two Suspects 

Windsor police are on the hunt for two suspects after a robbery in the area of Division Road and Walker Road.

Officers were called to the scene Wednesday around 10:15 p.m. and when they arrived, they located two men and a black Dodge Charger with significant damage.

According to police, the two male victims were in their parked car, when two other men, also driving a black Dodge Charger, approached their vehicle and began damaging it.

The victims told police, they were threatened and items were taken.

The two male suspects fled the area in their black Charger and police say one was carrying a knife, while the other had a crowbar.

Suspect one is described as a white man between the ages of 20-25, 6'1" - 6'2", medium build, wearing a grey hooded sweater, blue surgical mask and carrying a knife.



Suspect two is described as 20-25 year old man with light black skin, 5'9"-5'10", medium build, wearing a black jacket, blue surgical mask, and carrying a crowbar.



The suspect vehicle is described as an older model black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.