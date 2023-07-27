Windsor police seek assistance identifying break and enter suspect 

The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who broke into a commercial business in the city's east end.

On July 19, 2023, around 2:00 a.m., the suspect allegedly used a tool to break the rear door and unlawfully enter a business in the 7500 block of Tecumseh Rd. E.

Once inside, the suspect stole $500 from the cash register and then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man, 40-50 years old, with a heavy build and a tattoo on his right upper bicep.

Anyone with information about this incident, please call the WPS Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.