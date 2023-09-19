Windsor police seek help identifying suspects in four separate thefts

The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in four separate theft incidents.

All six suspects were allegedly seen leaving various retail locations in Windsor without paying for items.

The thefts are reported to have taken place at retail stores in the following locations:

400 block of University St. W.

3000 block of Howard Ave. W.

3100 block of Dougall Ave.

1300 block of Walker Rd.

If you can identify any of the suspects, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.