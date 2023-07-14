Windsor police seek help to identify break and enter suspect 

The Windsor Police Service is asking for help to identify a suspect in connection to a residential break and enter.

Early Friday morning, officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of Bruce Avenue for a report of a break-in.

Officers were provided video surveillance footage of an unknown suspect unlawfully entering a bedroom earlier in the evening, rummaging through drawers, and stealing multiple items.

Police say no one was home at the time of the incident, and officers did not find any signs of forced entry.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately late 30s to early 40s, clean shaven, with an average build and tattoos on both forearms.

Investigators say at the time of the incident, the suspect wore a black hat, white t-shirt, black pants and what appears to be blue latex gloves.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is urged to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.