Windsor Police seek public help after shooting incident

Windsor Police are looking for public help in relation to a shooting incident Friday.

Police say on Friday, April 22, around 12:30 a.m, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1500 block of Buckingham Drive.

Officers heard that a small dark coloured sedan was seen fleeing from the scene northbound on Buckinham Drive before turning westbound on South National Street.

At the scene, officers found several spent shell casings. They also found that a home and a parked vehicle in the area had been hit by bullets.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating, and asking anyone with surveillance cameras or dash cams in the area to check their footage for evidence.

Investigators say they believe this was a targeted incident. No injuries were reported.

The public are being warned not to approach suspects as the firearm is still unaccounted for.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

