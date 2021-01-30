Windsor Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Assault Suspects

Windsor Police Service (WPS) is turning to the public for help identifying four men who allegedly assaulted four youths in Walkerville.

Patrol officers were called to a report of an assault in the area of Hall Avenue and Cataraqui Street on Wednesday around 8 p.m.

Police say four male youths were riding their bicycles when a group of men assaulted them.

The suspects fled the scene in a white SUV that was last seen fleeing southbound on Hall Avenue.

Police say one of the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The first suspect is around 5'9" tall with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a white sweater and black sweatpants.

A second suspect is approximately 5'7" and was last seen wearing a white sweater with camouflage print and black sweatpants.

The third suspect, also 5'7", was wearing a white sweater and dark coloured jeans.

The fourth suspect stands 5'7" tall and was wearing dark-coloured jeans.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check footage for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.