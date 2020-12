Police are seeking the public's help locating a mission Windsor man.

Windsor Police Service says 70-year-old Ziad Kurdi was last seen in the Forest Glade area Tuesday.

He's described as 5'-7" tall and around 175-lbs and is believed to be wearing a black toque, black puffy jacket, blue jeans and black dress shoes.

Police say they're concerned for his wellbeing and are asking anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1 immediately.