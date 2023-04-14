Windsor police seek suspects after theft of $7,500 in gift cards

The Windsor Police Service is asking for help to identify two suspects who allegedly stole $7,500 worth of activated gift cards.

Police say the suspects entered a business in the 1700 block of Huron Church Road, distracted the cashier and took the gift cards without paying for them.

If you can identify the suspects, you're are asked to call the Windsor Police Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

The Windsor Police Service is trying to identify a suspect (pictured above) as part of an investigation into stolen gift cards. April 14, 2023 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)