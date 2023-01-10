Windsor Police seek to identify suspect in attempted murder case

Windsor Police are looking for more information regarding a person of interest.

On January 8, the Windsor Police Service asked for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in an ongoing investigation in Forest Glade.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit have now determined that this unidentified man may be responsible for an attempted murder in the area.

The targeted attack occurred in the 3100 block of Lauzon Road on January 2, between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is a white man of average height with short hair and a short beard.

At the time of the incident, he wore a jacket, pants, gloves, and a surgical mask covering his face. He also wore an identification badge around his neck and had a satchel-style bag strapped over his shoulder.

Forest Glade residents with security cameras or dashcams are asked to check their footage between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Monday, January 2 for possible evidence of this suspect.

Investigators would like to review videos recorded during the noted date and time, even if the suspect was not captured, as investigators are looking into the possibility a vehicle may also be involved.

Investigators are primarily seeking videos in the area of Eastview Horizon Public School on Forest Glade Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.