Windsor police seek to identify suspect in break and enter case

The Windsor Police Service has released a picture of a suspect they're trying to identify as part of a break and enter investigation.

The Property Crimes Unit is seeking any information that may assist in identifying a suspect that broke into a commercial building.

Around 2 p.m. on Jan. 11, police say a suspect broke into a commercial building located in the 2000 block of Wyandotte Street East.

The suspect then fled the area eastbound on a blue bicycle with a cash register that was stolen during the incident.

Investigators are asking residents and businesses in the area to check their surveillance cameras for further footage that may assist with identifying the suspect.

The suspect is described as a male, white, wearing a gray hat, brown coat, jeans, dark sneakers, and rode a blue bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.