Windsor police seek to identify suspects in armed home invasion

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is trying to identify two suspects considered armed and dangerous as they investigate an armed home invasion.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, police say unknown suspects forced their way into a residence in the 1500-block of Howard Avenue, but the people living there managed to escape unharmed.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a firearms call that occurred in the 2000-block of Tecumseh Road East.

Investigators learned that two black males, who were both armed with firearms, got out of a black Mercedes Benz, approached a taxi before pointing their firearms at the driver and his passengers.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police say the passengers were the same residents from the home invasion.

The Windsor Police Service is trying to identify two vehicles (pictured above) as part of an armed home invasion and firearms incident in Windsor on Jan. 27, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

The Mercedes-Benz has license plates believed to be CTCC 975. A second suspect vehicle described as a 2016-2019 model silver Hyundai Sonata with unknown license plates has been identified by investigators as being involved in the incident.

The first suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black balaclava, black jacket, navy track pants with a white stripe along the side.

The second suspect is described as black male, wearing a balaclava, black jacket and grey pants, and was in possession of a firearm.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating and requesting anyone in the area of the 1500 block of Howard Avenue and in the area of the 2000 block of Tecumseh Road East with video surveillance to check their footage for any possible evidence related to these incidents.

If either of the vehicles or suspects are seen, do not approach the suspects. They are considered armed and dangerous. Please call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.