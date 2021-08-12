Windsor Police Seeking 2 Suspects

Windsor police are looking to identify two suspects after a series of thefts and attempted break and enters.

According to police, all of the reported incidents happened between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. on July 26 in the area between St Rose Avenue Riverdale Avenue, north of Wyandotte Street E.

The first suspect is described as a white man, approx. six-feet tall, thin build, short dark hair. The second suspect is described as a white man, approx. six-feet tall, thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.