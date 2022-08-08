Windsor police seeking four suspects following assault on Glengarry Avenue

Windsor police are looking for four suspects after an assault on Glengarry Avenue that occurred on Tuesday, August 2 at approximately 2:00 a.m.

Patrol officers were called to the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue for a report of an assault.

Through investigation, officers say learned that four men assaulted an adult male. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, investigators believe the victim and the suspects are not known to each other.

Suspect one is described as a black male, approximately 20 years old, short black braids, red T-shirt, black Champion slides, possible name of 'George'.

The second suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, approximately 20 years old, long braids, thick goatee, red/purple/black flat brim Raptors baseball cap, dark Kappa T-shirt, grey pants.

Suspect three is described as a tall black male, approximately 20 years old, left earring, long hair in a bun, acne, thin goatee, black hoodie, grey shorts white running shoes.

And the fourth suspect is described as Middle Eastern male, approximately 20 years old, short afro, full beard, gold rings and bracelet on the left hand, gold chain with medallion, blue T-shirt, black pants, black shoes with white soles, possible name of 'Ahmed'.

Anyone who can identify these men is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.