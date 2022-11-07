Windsor police seeking funding to conduct more RIDE checks

The Windsor Police Service is seeking funding from the Ontario government to perform more RIDE checks.

An application was submitted to the Ministry of the Solicitor General's Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) Grant program for 2022-23 and 2023-24.

RIDE programs target drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Jason Crowley, Acting Deputy Chief of Windsor Police, says they're just waiting to find out if their application has been approved.

"We applied for just over $50,000. So we're expecting somewhere in the $45,000 to $50,000 range," he says.

The funding must be used exclusively for sworn officers' overtime or paid duty assignments for street-level enforcement activities in relation to RIDE check stops.

Crowley says the grant helps to supplement existing RIDE programs.

"It allows us to increase the number of RIDE programs we have. Essentially we're bringing people in on overtime and essentially that's where the money goes, is to pay officers to come in on extra days off to run those extra RIDE programs," he says.

Crowley says they would be running fewer RIDE programs without the funding.

"Holiday season is coming up, this is when we really expand our programs. It works through the year but we spread it out but the holidays are our focus for that," he adds.

The grant is available to all municipal and First Nations police services, and Ontario Provincial Police municipal contract locations to provide additional RIDE programs, along with ones currently being conducted by the individual services.