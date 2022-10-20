Windsor police seeking identity of female in gym thefts

Windsor Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a female suspect who is believed to be responsible for four thefts from locker rooms at gyms around the city.

On September 9, a man and woman entered a local gym and broke into a locker in the women's changing room. The pair stole debit and credit cards before leaving.

The two suspects are believed to be responsible for three other similar incidents that room place at other gyms in the city on September 12, October 14 and October 15.

Debit and credit cards were stolen and then fraudulently used to make purchases at various stores.

The male suspect has been identified as 50-year-old John Lavin, of Windsor, and he is currently wanted for two counts of theft, two counts of fraud, and two counts of using of a stolen credit card.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Police Service

The unidentified female suspect is described as white, slender, with dark hair. She wore dark clothing at the time of the incidents and is wanted for five counts of theft, three counts of fraud, and three counts of using a stolen credit card. She may be driving a grey 2009 Ford Escape.

Police are asking if you see Lavin, or know the identity of the woman to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330 or Crime Stoppers.