Windsor police seeking information as they investigate $850,000 fire

The Windsor Police Arson Unit is asking the public for any information as they investigate what's been deemed a suspicious fire in Windsor.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 14, emergency crews were called to a fire in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East.

The fire caused $850,000 in damages and displaced eight people.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check footage for any evidence.

Windsor Fire and Rescue and and officials with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office are also taking part in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.