Windsor Police seeking information regarding break and enter

The Windsor Police Service is actively investigating a break and enter and seeking any information that may help identify a second suspect.

On Thursday, July 28 at 6:30 am, patrol officers responded to a business located in the 1200 block of Erie Street East for a report of a break and enter that was in progress.

It's reported that two suspects had broken into a business and one was seen with a cash register fleeing the area.

Officers were able to quickly locate one of the suspects who was arrested without incident. A 35 year old female is facing a charge of break and enter before being released with a future court date.

The cash register was also located a short time later.

The outstanding suspect is described as a male, white, curly blonde hair, wearing a white t-shirt and a bandana. The suspect was last seen running westbound on Erie Street East at Pierre Avenue and then southbound on Pierre Avenue.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area are asked to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police.