Windsor police seeking new members for the Youth Community Consultative Committee

The Windsor Police Service is seeking members of the public between the ages of 15 and 24 who are interested in serving on the Youth Community Consultative Committee.

The committee meets every two months over a 24-months period to make foundational recommendations to improve and maintain positive relationships between the diverse members of the communities that the Windsor Police Service supports.

Windsor police Inspector Ed Armstrong says the committee was established in 2021 by former WPS Chief Pam Mizuno, who wanted WPS to be more involved and engaged with youth and build relationships with them.

"The committee is about providing our service with a broader understanding of how policies, programs and outreach initiatives impact the youth in our community."

He says they are looking for community members who live in Windsor or Amherstburg.

"The committee is comprised of 12 members, two from the Windsor Police Service, myself, I'm one of the co-chairs as well as a member on the committee, and one of our equity, diversity, and inclusion officers. Ten members are comprised of people in the community."

He says the committee is currently working on a project they hope to unveil in October.

"This project is going to impact members in our community, youth in our community and build that relationship that we're looking for with the Windsor Police Service and the young people in our community."

Inspector Armstrong says members can earn volunteer hours for their time and show on their resume their involvement with the WPS.

Anyone wishing to apply must do so by no later than 4:00PM on Friday, July 28, 2023.

To apply, click HERE.