Windsor Police seeking public's help following assault

Windsor Police's Major Crime Unit is investigating a report of an assault with a weapon, and is looking for any information that may help identify the suspect.

On Thursday, September 15 at around 10:30 p.m., an adult male victim reported that he was approached by a man at the 7-11 on Wyandotte St. E and Langlois Ave. who began to yell at him and then assaulted him with a bag of goods.

The victim sustained an injury and was treated by paramedics, but didn't require hospital attention.

The victim does not know the suspect.

The suspect is described as male, with a scruffy beard, shaved head, a red t-shirt with a 'Toronto Raptors' emblem on the front, light coloured shorts, and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service's Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.